beIN SPORTS Secure 2021 Gold Cup Rights

beIN SPORTS has exclusively secured broadcast rights for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

beIN SPORTS has secured exclusive rights for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the USA.

The tournament will run from July 11th till August 2nd and take place across eight stadiums across the United States. For the first time ever, Qatar will be taking part in the tournament as they look to ramp up their own preperations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at home.

Mexico are the defending champions, and this will be the first editon of the tournament in which VAR will be used.

The Groups are the following;

Group A

Mexico

El Salvador

Guatemala

Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

United States

Canada

Martinique

Haiti

Group C

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Suriname

Guadeloupe

Group D

Honduras

Panama

Grenada

Qatar   

