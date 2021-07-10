beIN SPORTS Secure 2021 Gold Cup Rights

beIN SPORTS has secured exclusive rights for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the USA.
The tournament will run from July 11th till August 2nd and take place across eight stadiums across the United States. For the first time ever, Qatar will be taking part in the tournament as they look to ramp up their own preperations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at home.
Mexico are the defending champions, and this will be the first editon of the tournament in which VAR will be used.
The Groups are the following;
Group A
Mexico
El Salvador
Guatemala
Trinidad and Tobago
Group B
United States
Canada
Martinique
Haiti
Group C
Costa Rica
Jamaica
Suriname
Guadeloupe
Group D
Honduras
Panama
Grenada
Qatar