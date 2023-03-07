beIN SPORTS Marks International Women's Day 2023

To mark International Women’s Day 2023, beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) has announced it will broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) quarterfinals, semi-finals, and final across the MENA region both on its flagship beIN SPORTS free-to-air channel and its official YouTube channel, giving major exposure to women’s football.

Starting on 21 March, Bayern Munich face Arsenal in the first of two legs of the quarter finals, with the winners set to face either PSG Féminine or Wolfsburg, who meet for the first time two days later on 23 March. Meanwhile, on 22 March, Roma and Barcelona go head-to-head for a place in the semi-finals against Olympique Lyon or Chelsea, who meet the same night. The first leg of the semi-finals are scheduled for 22 April, followed by the second leg on 29 April and the final on 3 June.

Celebrating women’s sports and underscoring the broadcaster’s commitment to promoting gender equality, the announcement marks a third successive year that beIN is providing free-to-air coverage of the UWCL. Through its beINSPIRED initiative, the global media group emphasises its mission to increase the visibility of underrepresented sports around the world by acknowledging the significant role that all sports, particularly those of women, play in the global sporting landscape.

Also as part of its International Women’s Day coverage, 8 March will see beIN broadcast a full day of programming led by women on its free-to-air Arabic news channel, beIN SPORTS NEWS. Programming will start at midnight (00:00 MECCA) with Issue of the Day, presented by Stephanie Saad, in which she reviews women’s impact on sports. Meanwhile, all news bulletins throughout the day will be presented by beIN’s Nathalie Rantisi, Khouloud Noui, Nirvana el Abed and Asya Abdullah. The main bulletins at 15:00, 18:00 and 21:00 MECCA will feature a host of leading female guests and special reports. Concluding the day’s coverage will be a special 13-minute news report highlighting the importance of women in sports and covering a wide range of topics including the achievements of female athletes, the impact of their success on the wider sporting world, and female involvement at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

beIN holds one of the largest portfolios of women’s sports rights in global broadcasting from football, tennis, basketball, rugby, motorsports and much more. In addition to its ongoing coverage of the Coupe de France Féminine and HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, beIN SPORTS is also gearing up to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.