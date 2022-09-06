beIN Media Group wins antipiracy injunction



beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN) has won its legal application for an emergency injunction against Tunisian electronics retailer MyTek in the Tunisian courts. The result of the hearing means MyTek can no longer sell IPTV products that carry pirated beIN channels, pending a final hearing on the merits by the Court.



beIN does not tolerate infringement of its intellectual property. MyTek, a well-established consumer electronics retailer in Tunisia, had been selling subscriptions to IPTV services that stream pirated beIN channels over the internet. Piracy of television content is especially prevalent in Tunisia. According to studies by Sigma Conseil more than 80% of consumers in Tunisia are viewing sports and entertainment television content through piracy. This not only damages the businesses of legitimate operators, it is also threatening investment in the sports ecosystem, as well as the development of broadcast and media industries across the MENA industry.

The decision sends a strong message that beIN will not tolerate open piracy of its channels and is prepared to pursue any retailer of pirate products, operators of pirate services, and any others who infringe beIN’s intellectual property rights in the courts.

The daily theft of sport and entertainment programmes remains a key threat to the licensed services market. Piracy costs sport around $28 billion annually. Successful legal actions like this help ensure consumer protection and contribute to a healthy sporting ecosystem. beIN will continue work to protect intellectual property with partners for the benefit of the whole industry.



