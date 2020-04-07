



Historic broadcast on 18 / 19 April supports fight against COVID-19 and will feature global stars including Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder, and will be broadcast by beIN across the Middle East & North Africa and other markets

Geneva, New York, Doha – Tuesday 7 April 2020 – beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global media, sports and entertainment group, was announced today as one of several world-leading broadcasters supporting the historic ‘One World: Together At Home’ global concert launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen to celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The global televised special, which was announced today by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and the WHO, supports the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will include world-famous icons such as David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Chris Martin, Elton John, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and more.

The ‘One World: Together At Home’ special will be broadcast by beIN across its global network of 43 markets, including the 24 countries of the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”), on the weekend of 18th and 19th April – with more details to be released by beIN next week. The show will display unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will celebrate and support brave healthcare workers in MENA and around the world doing life-saving work on the front lines.

The global virtual concert is the latest initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) that beIN is supporting. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, beIN has been sharing WHO guidance and advice across its Group network spanning 43 countries worldwide; while also supporting the WHO’s #SafeHands and #HealthyAtHome campaigns, amongst other initiatives to show solidarity and share reliable health and wellbeing advice.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said “We are extremely proud to be an international broadcast partner of this truly historic global moment – which will unite the world in solidarity and hope. Millions of families across the world, and our home region of MENA, have been affected by the devastating pandemic, so this is a unique and uplifting opportunity for us all to unite together, while also paying tribute to the brave healthcare workers who continue to carry out their life-saving work. At beIN we’re immensely proud to play our small part in bringing this inspiring concert to millions of households around the world.”

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said “The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response. We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”



Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said “As we honour and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”



Other global broadcasters joining the One World: Together At Home initiative include ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, BBC One, RTE, and more. The event will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes. For information about how to event, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

