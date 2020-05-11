Bayern boss Flick hopeful Coutinho can feature before end of season

Hansi Flick remains hopeful Philippe Coutinho can still play a part in the final games of Bayern Munich's season after it was reported he would sit out the rest of the campaign.

The Bundesliga is set to be the first of European football's major leagues to resume its season this weekend following the suspension of the top flight as a result of the coronavirus.

Bayern playmaker Coutinho underwent surgery on April 24 to remove loose fragments in his right ankle joint and it was originally suggested he would need a recovery period of two weeks.

However, reports in Spain said the Barcelona loanee may not feature again this season due to a complication in his recovery, meaning he could have played his last game for Bayern, who are said to be unlikely to pay the purchase fee they agreed for Coutinho.

Bayern boss Flick remains optimistic he can still play some part, though.

"Perhaps he can still be there in the final games of the season," he told Kicker.

Coutinho's long-term future remains shrouded in doubt, with Barcelona said to be keen to find a permanent buyer.

Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City have been among those rumoured to be interested in Coutinho, who previously starred in England's top flight for Liverpool.