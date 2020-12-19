Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Last-gasp Lewandowski sends champions top

Robert Lewandowski's last-gasp strike sent Bayern Munich top of the table as Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga record this season was dramatically ended with a 2-1 defeat.

A stunning Patrik Schick volley put Leverkusen in front at BayArena on Saturday, but the European and Bundesliga champions came from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches and replace the hosts at the summit.

Lewandowski celebrated being crowned Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020 this week by taking advantage of a mix-up between Jonathan Tah and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to head home late in the first half.

The Poland striker won it with just about the last kick of the game, Tah punished for another mistake as Bayern went two points clear in their last game of the year.