Arsenal sign Brazilian teenager Marquinhos



Arsenal made their first move of the transfer window on Monday by securing the signing of Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

The 19-year-old has agreed a "long-term contract" with the Gunners after initially looking set for a move to Wolves.

Marquinhos scored four goals in 41 appearances for Sao Paulo and was part of the squad which won the Sao Paulo state championship in 2021.

He has also been capped at under-17 level by Brazil.

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club website: "We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while.

"At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future.

"We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

Meanwhile, another Arsenal target, Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has said he will "study my options in the summer and make a decision" over his future.

The Belgian international has only one year left on his contract with the Foxes, meaning they are likely to cash in on one of their prized assets in the coming months rather than let him walk away for free next summer.

