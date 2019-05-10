Arsenal and Chelsea make European history with Liverpool and Tottenham

Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Tottenham and Liverpool in making European history for the Premier League.

Spurs and Liverpool stunned Ajax and Barcelona respectively this week by completing incredible comebacks to set up a June 1 clash in Madrid for the Champions League title.

And the Europa League final will be an all-London affair after Chelsea and Arsenal each booked their Baku trips by progressing on Thursday.

Chelsea needed penalties following a pair of 1-1 draws against Eintracht Frankfurt, with Eden Hazard scoring the winning spot-kick after Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off two saves.

Arsenal had an easier journey to the final with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick securing a 4-2 win away to Valencia and sealing a 7-3 aggregate success.

It means that for the first time in history all four clubs in the Champions League/European Cup and Europa League/UEFA Cup finals will be representatives of the same nation.