An exciting day of football coming up on Sunday! By beIN SPORTS September 16, 2022 13:12 An exciting day of football coming up on Sunday! Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, and Lyon vs PSG. Subscribe now to watch it all exclusively on beIN. beIN SPORTS For more information click here beIN SPORTS Previous West Ham made to work for win against Silkeborg Read Next - Latest Stories September 16, 2022 13:12 An exciting day of football coming up on Sunday! September 16, 2022 00:26 Highlights: Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham September 16, 2022 00:21 Highlights: Roma 3-0 HJK September 16, 2022 00:12 Highlights: Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 Fiorentina September 16, 2022 00:07 Highlights: Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce September 15, 2022 22:16 Bundesliga Top 5 Goals: Matchday 6 September 15, 2022 21:43 Ligue 1 Top 5 Goals: Matchday 7 September 15, 2022 21:33 Highlights: Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg September 15, 2022 21:24 Highlights: Sheriff 0-2 Man Utd September 15, 2022 19:45 Laporta hails 'historic day' as Gavi renews deal