Aleksander Ceferin re-elected as UEFA president

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected unopposed as UEFA president at the UEFA Congress held in Lisbon, Portugal.



The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, is therefore assured of a further four years in the role despite a turbulent second term overshadowed by the breakaway European Super League project.

Ceferin's re-election by acclamation comes after he fought off the breakaway European Super League project during his second term and he will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year.

He will also be able to focus on pursuing the planned introduction of new Financial Fair Play rules, which will see clubs forced to limit spending on player and staff wages, transfers and agents fees to 70 percent of total revenues by 2025/26.

The UEFA Congress in the Portuguese capital came just a few weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of the sport's world governing body FIFA, also unopposed.