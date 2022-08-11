Al Arabi 2 Al Rayyan 1 - Match Report

Al Arabi secured derby bragging rights over local rivals Al Rayyan with a 2-1 in what was the first competitive game at Lusail Stadium, the venue which will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Just under 20,000 fans watched the game on Thursday evening, in what was billed as a test event for the 80,000-seater venue.

It didn’t take long for both sets of players to get used to their grand surroundings and with just eleven minutes on the clock, Rayyan striker Yohan Boli had the ball in the back of the net. Painfully, he was to be denied by VAR for a foul on the buildup. Al Arabi hit back on the breakaway seconds later and a sublime chip from Tunisian captain Yusef Msakni had The Dream Team ahead.

Yohan Boli was lively in attack for Al Rayyan and the Ivorian came close just after the 20th minute, with his close-range shot drawing a good save from Mahmoud Abunada. Whilst the resulting corner saw Dame Traoré’s powerful header thump off the crossbar.

Al Arabi pressed well in the first half and caused their opponents plenty of problems as the first half progressed.

Omar Al Somar, freshly recruited on loan from Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia could have capped a dream first half for Arabi, but the Syrian international striker has his shot closed down by Fahad Younis. The Rayyan keeper was soon called into action again, to deny Al Soma this time with a rasping long-range strike.

Iranian Mehrdad Mohammadi set the tone for Arabi in the second half with a long-range effort that was palmed away from a beleaguered Fahad Younis. Moments later slick build-up play saw Omar Al Soma denied again by the Rayyan keeper.

VAR quickly intervened for a handball in the box by Yaser Hamed in the build-up. After a lengthy delay referee, Abdulrahman Al Jassim eventually pointed to the penalty spot, and Mohammadi calmly rolled the ball to give Arabi a commanding 2-0 lead.



Rayyan boss Nicolás Córdova changed up his side and the introduction of Mouafak Awad gave the side attacking impetus. The defender picked out Khalid Muftah who launched in a tempting cross which was turned in on the volley by Yohan Boli with ten minutes left on the clock. Game on.

Moments later, Rayyan fans thought they were back in the contest when Abdulrahman Al Jassim pointed to the spot for a second time when he saw Arabi defender Marc Muniesa handle the ball in the box. However VAR was on hand again and denied the spot-kick as Boli handled the ball in the buildup, the decision was greeted by roars of approval from the Al Arabi fans.

Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Arabi defender Mohammed Sayyer picked up a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Yohan Boli. Despite the late drama, the night belonged to Al Arabi who saw out the final minutes to secure a vital win in what was a landmark footballing night for the QSL and Qatar.

