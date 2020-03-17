After the postponement of the Euro, FIFA is thinking of shifting 2021 Club World Cup

in particular vis-à-vis the new Club World Cup that it wished to organize on this date- there and which could be pushed back, she announced Tuesday.

Originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020, the Euro and Copa America were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This change in the calendar causes a telescoping with the new competition wanted by the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, programmed in China in June 2021.

In a statement, Infantino said however he wanted to propose Wednesday to the Office of the Council of Fifa "to accept the postponements" of Euro and Copa America in June and July 2021 and "to decide later - when the situation will be clearer - when to reschedule the new Club World Cup ".

The leader evokes three possible options: "later in 2021, in 2022 or in 2023".

Faced with the "unprecedented health challenge" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Infantino also said he was ready for Fifa to release an envelope of $ 10 million for the World Health Organization (WHO).

He also mentions possible "necessary amendments" or "temporary exemptions" to come vis-à-vis the rules relating to transfers, in order to "protect contracts for both players and clubs".

The upheaval of the international calendar is likely to create new tensions between Fifa, the organ of world governance of football, and UEFA, which manages the competitions in Europe.

"I am very shocked by the decision of UEFA to postpone the Euro in 2021, it is a decision directed against Fifa. It would have been better to freeze the competition and to bring together all the parties once the crisis is over finished to overhaul the international calendar and find the best solutions to reschedule the competitions, "a world football executive who requested anonymity told AFP.