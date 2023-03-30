Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Cote d’Ivoire kick-off and Final dates confirmed

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 dates have been officially confirmed by CAF, with the opening match scheduled to take place on Saturday, 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The four-week tournament, pitting Africa’s best 24 nations will conclude on 11 February 2024.

𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗞 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗥𝗦! 🗓️



JAN 13: Kick-Off

FEB 11: Final



Official dates for the 2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCON in Cote d’Ivoire are confirmed! 🙏 — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 30, 2023

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament, returning to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time after first being staged there in 1984, where Cameroon emerged as winners for the first time.