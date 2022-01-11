The countdown for the Africa Cup of Nations is on as the best teams from across the continent battle for glory.

The 33rd edition of the tournament will once again be held in Cameroon, 50 years after the country last hosted the competition in 1972.

The first AFCON tournament took place in Sudan and featured just three teams as Egypt beat Ethiopia in the final to claim the inaugural trophy.

Recently crowned FIFA Arab Cup champions Algeria will be looking to defend their title but will face stiff competition from Africa's elite.

Ordinarily, the tournament takes places every two years, however, due to the issues presented by the Covid pandemic the original summer start date had to be pushed back twice and will now take place on January 9.

The MENA region will be keeping a keen on eye on the performances of some of the Premier League's biggest stars including Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy (Senegal) to name but a few.

The full tournament schedule for AFCON 2021 can be viewed below:

SCHEDULE

Sunday January 9

Monday January 10

Tuesday January 11

Group E : Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 1pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 1pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group D : Nigeria vs Egypt, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

: Nigeria vs Egypt, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua Group D: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Wednesday January 12

Group F : Tunisia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Tunisia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F : Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Thursday January 13

Group A : Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Friday January 14

Group B : Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) Group B : Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) Group C : Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Saturday January 15

Group D : Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Sunday January 16

Group F : Gambia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E : Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group F : Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Monday January 17

Group A : Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Tuesday January 18

Group B : Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group B : Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C : Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Wednesday January 19

Group D : Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Thursday January 20

Group E : Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group E : Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F : Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

ROUND-OF-16 FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Sunday January 23

Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Monday January 24

Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Tuesday January 25

Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Wednesday January 26

Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1 : Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3 : Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

FINAL

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde