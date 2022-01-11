Watch the Africa Cup of Nations Live on beIN SPORTS - Click HERE for more information!
The countdown for the Africa Cup of Nations is on as the best teams from across the continent battle for glory.
The 33rd edition of the tournament will once again be held in Cameroon, 50 years after the country last hosted the competition in 1972.
The first AFCON tournament took place in Sudan and featured just three teams as Egypt beat Ethiopia in the final to claim the inaugural trophy.
Recently crowned FIFA Arab Cup champions Algeria will be looking to defend their title but will face stiff competition from Africa's elite.
Ordinarily, the tournament takes places every two years, however, due to the issues presented by the Covid pandemic the original summer start date had to be pushed back twice and will now take place on January 9.
The MENA region will be keeping a keen on eye on the performances of some of the Premier League's biggest stars including Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane and Edouard Mendy (Senegal) to name but a few.
The full tournament schedule for AFCON 2021 can be viewed below:
SCHEDULE
Sunday January 9
- Group A: Cameron 2-1 Burkina Faso
- Group A: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
Monday January 10
- Group B: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- Group B: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- Group C: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- Group C: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
Tuesday January 11
- Group E: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 1pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
- Group D: Nigeria vs Egypt, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
- Group D: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Wednesday January 12
- Group F: Tunisia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group F: Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
Thursday January 13
- Group A: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde
- Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)
Friday January 14
- Group B: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)
- Group B: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)
- Group C: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
- Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
Saturday January 15
- Group D: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
- Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Sunday January 16
- Group F: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group E: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
- Group F: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
Monday January 17
- Group A: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam
- Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde
Tuesday January 18
- Group B: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam
- Group B: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
- Group C: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
- Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Wednesday January 19
- Group D: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
- Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Thursday January 20
- Group E: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
- Group E: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group F: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
ROUND-OF-16 FIXTURES AND RESULTS
Sunday January 23
- Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
- Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Monday January 24
- Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam
- Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm Olembe Stadium, Yaounde
Tuesday January 25
- Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam
- Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
Wednesday January 26
- Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
- Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe
QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURES AND RESULTS
Saturday January 29
- Quarter-final 1: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
- Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Sunday January 30
- Quarter-final 3: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde
- Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday February 2
- Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala
Thursday February 3
- Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde
Third-place match
Sunday February 6
- Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports
FINAL
Sunday February 6
- Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde