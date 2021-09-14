AFC Welcome FIFA Calendar Consultation

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has publicly committed on FIFA proposals to switch the World Cup to every two years, praising the "consultative approach" by football's world governing body.



The move to switch the World Cup from every four years to a two-year cycle has drawn some criticism in the footballing world, but in a statement, the AFC has welcomed the conversation which was kick-started in Doha last week between the FIFA Technical Advisory Group and former international footballers at how to best change the current football calendar.



"The AFC recognises the natural synergies of organising more meaningful matches, as outlined in ‘the football for tomorrow’ vision but, above all, applauds the spirit of partnership and strong principles of inclusivity, which FIFA’s consultative approach seeks to achieve.

As proven time and time again, most notably in these challenging times, exceptional partnerships that thrive form the foundational basis for Asian and world football not only to overcome great adversity, but also in serving as the catalyst towards creating an environment that supports dynamic innovation, invention, and collective success.

The AFC takes great pride in the strength of its Member and Regional Associations and our ambitions have always been to build on and protect the same unity and solidarity alongside the world football community in fostering a better and brighter future for the global game.

The AFC remains firmly committed towards working with all its stakeholders and we look forward to engaging actively in shaping the future of the International Match Calendar, one which reflects the diverse needs and unlocks the potential benefits for every region across the globe."



For now, the statement will be positive news for FIFA, who will continue to canvas opinion on changing the football calendar ahead of a potential vote by all 211 member associations at the next FIFA congress which is set to take place in spring 2022.