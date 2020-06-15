Adelaide United appoint Veart as interim head coach

Adelaide United have appointed former striker Carl Veart as their interim head coach until the end of the A-League season.

Veart returned to the Reds as an assistant in June last year and will take charge for the remainder of the campaign, which could reportedly restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old replaces Gertjan Verbeek, who quit in April amid uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

"I'm extremely proud to be given this opportunity to coach Adelaide United in the short term," Veart said.

"I have learned a lot this season as an assistant and certainly looking forward to the extra responsibility and challenge of leading this team.

"Our goal with five games to go will be to push for a finals spot and I believe this team is capable of achieving that."

Adelaide United director of football Bruce Djite lauded Veart, who played for the club between 2005 and 2007.

"Carl's knowledge and tactical understanding of the game are second to none," he said.

"Having worked with these players all season, I'm confident Carl can make the step up as head coach and do a tremendous job.

"Carl has a wealth of experience from his accomplished playing career and as a proud South Australian he also knows the landscape and what it takes to succeed being a former Red."

Airton Andrioli has been appointed interim assistant coach at Adelaide, who are seventh in the table.