Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had his contract with seven-time European champions AC Milan extended by a year, the club said Monday.

"AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023. The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt," it said in a statement.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 41 in October, underwent surgery on his left knee in May which is likely to limit his playing time for the rest of 2022.