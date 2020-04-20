A Friend In Need – How Clubs Are Helping Fans

Joel Richards

There’s not too much to cheer about at the moment.

As the world continues to reel from the effects of COVID-19, hope appears to be in short supply for many. But football clubs have been doing their bit in a bid to lift the gloom for some who are currently left isolated, and in need of cheering up.

In England, Premier League clubs have played their part whether it’s foodbank donations, activity packs for young fans to download, or free online fitness lessons in a bit to keep fit.

For fans who are elderly, live on their own or attend club community sessions, clubs have took the extra step of surprising some with phone calls from current players or legends. Such gestures have been brilliantly captured by club media and have provided heart-warming moments in a time of crisis.

Andrew Robertson’s chat with three Liverpool supporters illustrates the power football and its clubs have on fans. While football will never be important than life itself, the recipients of Robertson’s calls were quick to relay their hopes of the Reds returning to action soon. It is a perfect example of how fans look to football in a bid for escapism and enjoyment from the humdrum of everyday life.

"You've more than made my day, you've made my quarantine!" 😄

@andrewrobertso5 surprised three @LFCFoundation and @Red_Neighbours volunteers with a video call 🙌



Together, we'll get through this ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zlwu0iSxNa — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 18, 2020

Perhaps the most engaging was Carlo Ancelotti’s chat with a Toffees fan. The Everton manager’s five-minute conversation with 52-year-old Mark Cruise - as part of the club’s #BlueFamily campaign - was touching for Ancelotti’s insistence to Cruise, who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease, to “just call me Carlo.”

It’s not just in England where clubs have got creative in their show of appreciation.

Elsewhere, Serie A giants Roma have undergone a campaign to highlight key healthcare workers from around the world who are helping in the fight against Coronavirus. Perhaps one of the most innovative clubs in terms of their social media presence, the Giallorossi are giving fans the chance to nominate those who deserve praise as they risk their lives to save others during the deadly pandemic.

Each day we highlight key workers from all over the world to let them know we appreciate them. Today we’re proud to feature Ahmed Mahmoud Sidi Ali, a passionate #ASRoma fan and medic, who has returned home from Morocco to Mauritania to help his country fight this pandemic 🇲🇷 💪 pic.twitter.com/djNiwRNmRu — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 17, 2020

Such grand gestures may not fully disguise the anxiety and sorrow many are currently facing, but in a bid to show they care football clubs are bidding to return the support they endlessly are shown by those who follow them through thick and thin.