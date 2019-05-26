Taisei Miyashiro scored a brace as Japan got the better of Mexico to move into second place in Group B.

Mexico could have opened the scoring early, as Roberto de la Rosa was denied by Tomoya Wakahara. With 21 minutes on the clock, Miyashiro scored his first of the afternoon, quickly pouncing on a missed clearance in the box before the striker found the back of the net, via the upright.

Into the second half and Japan deservedly doubled their lead from a well-worked corner. Kyosuke Tagawa made a run to the near post and his glancing header found the far corner. With fourteen minutes left, Miyashiro showed quick feet to sweep the ball into the net and put the Blue Samurai 3-0 up. Mexico are facing up to an early exit.