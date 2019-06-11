The Koreans will take on Ukraine in a clash of first-time finalists on Saturday while Ecuador will play Italy in the third place match.

Choi Jun bagged the Korean goal in the 39th minute after finding himself unmarked in the penalty area and firing past Ecuador 'keeper Moises Ramirez.

Um Won-sang thought he had doubled the lead late on but saw his effort ruled out before the Ecuadorians had an injury-time equaliser chalked off for the same reason.

Ukraine had earlier defeated Italy 1-0 through a goal from Serhii Buletsa.



