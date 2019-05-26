Senegal edged out Colombia 2-0 to top Group A and maintain their perfect record at the U-20 World Cup in Poland. The African side took the lead when Ibrahima Niane was adjudged to be fouled in the area, the Metz forward stepped up and drilled the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Senegal could have doubled their advantage five minutes from the break, however, Souleymane Aw saw his free-kick from range palmed away by Colombia stopper Robles.

The second half lacked many clear-cut chances for either side, with ten minutes to play Ibrahima Niane's acrobatic header was pushed over the bar by Robles. Disaster struck for the South American side when Senegal was awarded a second penalty kick on the 85th minute. This time Dion Lopy cooly rolled the ball down the middle to maintain Senegal's dream start to the tournament.