Hosts Poland picked up their first win of the U-20 World Cup with a comprehensive 5-0 win over minnows Tahiti. Jakub Bednarczyk scored a stunning long range volley which set the tone for the game. Two further goals in the first half from Marcel Zylla & Dominik Steczyk put the tie beyond doubt.

Nuremberg striker Steczyk grabbed his second after the break, breaking away at the back post and nodding past the hapless keeper. Sixteen minutes from time, substitue Adrian Benedyczak drilled in a fifth to hand Jacek Magiera's charges all three points. Poland will face undefeated senegal in their final group A game.