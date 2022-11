Breel Embolo fired Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the opening World Cup Group G fixture on Thursday.

Embolo's close-range finish put Switzerland ahead in the 48th minute, with the Cameroon-born Monaco striker opening not to celebrate the goal at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

It was Cameroon's eighth successive defeat at the World Cup, leaving them without a win in the event since 2002.