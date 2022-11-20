Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS





Hosts Qatar play in their first-ever World Cup game on Sunday evening against Ecuador. As ever you can follow the action on beIN SPORTS.



Qatar may have qualified automatically as hosts, but their preparation for a World Cup on home soil has perhaps been one of the most comprehensive for any side in the tournament's history. After their shock AFC Asian Cup win in 2019, Al Annabi went on a world tour to prepare for a first-ever World Cup. First came a 2019 appearance at the Copa America in Brazil, in which they failed to qualify for the knockout phases finishing behind the likes of Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in Group B.



This was followed up with the 2021 Gold Cup, which ended with a creditable third-place finish with Qatar losing to eventual winners USA in the semi-finals. Finally, Qatar also took part in the UEFA Qualification group stage, taking the likes of Portugal and Serbia in vital preparation games against a higher calibre of opposition. Now, after seventh months in camp playing various behind-closed-doors friendlies now is the time for Qatar to show the world what they are made of.



Qatar Predicted team



Al-Sheeb; Miguel, Al-Wari, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif

Date - Sunday 20th November Stadium - Al Bayt Stadium Online - beIN SPORTS





Ecuador's road to a fourth World Cup was fought with legal issues, which have only just been settled by CAS. Having finished fourth in qualification, and sealing an automatic place at Qatar, questions began to arise on the eligibility of defender Byron Castillo.

Fellow qualifiers Chile and Peru claimed Castillo was born in Colombia, not Ecuador, and should not have been allowed to play. Chile had launched the initial accusation, FIFA's disciplinary committee cleared Ecuador only for Peru to join Chile in appealing the verdict.

Finally, on September 16, Fifa’s appeal committee ruled that Castillo was of "Ecuadorian nationality” and therefore eligible to represent the country. However, despite the lengthy legal dispute, he was dropped from the squad. Now the South Americans are drawn in a tough-looking Group A and will be looking to cause an upset against the hosts to make a positive start in the tournament.



Ecuador Predicted Team

Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Gruezo, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra

It promises to be a fascinating opening contest as hosts Qatar face off against Ecuador. Follow all of the action unfolding on beIN SPORTS.