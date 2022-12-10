Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS
The whole Arab world is with Morocco tonight? Will that be the difference-maker against Portugal?
🇲🇦 🆚 🇵🇹— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022
The best defence vs the equal best attack! ⚔️
The best defence vs the equal best attack! A fascinating contest in prospect at Al Thumama coming up.
Can Morocco keep up their defensive masterclass against Portugal?
Spanish midfielder Rodri has claimed that Morocco "offered nothing" in their round of 16 game.
Plenty of CR7 chat ahead of the game! Adrian del Monte has the latest.
Plenty of CR7 chat ahead of the game! Adrian del Monte has the latest. As ever all of the talk in the 🇵🇹 camp is about CR7!
Our man Adrian del Monte gives us the latest updates pitchside.
Our studio is looking good for the game tonight!
Our studio is looking good for the game tonight!
Join the beIN SPORTS MAX 3 studio as we build up to a huge first quarter-final of the day!
The vibes are good outside the stadium!
The vibes are good outside the stadium!
📍 Al Thumama Stadium
We are building up to 🇲🇦 🆚 🇵🇹! Andy Kerr has caught up with a few Morocco fans ahead of kick-off!
Good evening! A huge quarter-final is in prospect tonight as Morocco one of the surprise packages of the tournament take on Portugal. Join me for all of the build-up, team news and commentary from this crunch game at Al Thumama Stadium.