Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS
Carrie Brown has been joined by Lianne Sanderson to share her views on France ahead of kick-off!
📍 Al Bayt Stadium@CarrieBrownTV has been talking to @liannesanderson about the quality of @equipedefrance ahead of kick-off! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #beINWCCountdown pic.twitter.com/9XzkpVBxv5— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 14, 2022
A huge evening for Morocco who are the first Arabic and African nation to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Join me for the build-up, team news and commentary from this massive game at Al Bayt Stadium.