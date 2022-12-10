Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS
The French fans are raring to go!
🇫🇷 🇫🇷 🇫🇷— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022
Can the defending champions make it to the semi-finals?
🎥 @aarransummers #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/5XNkheRkpr
Team news is in! No chances from either England or France! Gareth Southgate has opted for that attacking 4-3-3 formation. I wonder how that will go tonight!
A closer look at the team news. @liannesanderson is worried that if England starts slowly tonight, the game could be over in 30 minutes! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/kqMD9BypTL— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022
Our team in the studio is set!
Onto 🏴 🆚 🇫🇷@richardajkeys Andy Gray @GullitR@liannesanderson and @Pschmeichel1 make up an impressive #beINSQUAD for this one! 👍— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022
We are live on beIN SPORTS MAX 3. #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/jjAsWtSfWi
So here we go! England vs France for the final place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Join us for all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium.