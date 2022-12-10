Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS





The French fans are raring to go!





Team news is in! No chances from either England or France! Gareth Southgate has opted for that attacking 4-3-3 formation. I wonder how that will go tonight!

A closer look at the team news. @liannesanderson is worried that if England starts slowly tonight, the game could be over in 30 minutes! #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/kqMD9BypTL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 10, 2022

Our team in the studio is set!

So here we go! England vs France for the final place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Join us for all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium.