Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was one of the first players off the plane.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including Mbappe, captain Hugo Lloris, and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without key midfield pair Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.