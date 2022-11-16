Wales - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Wales are attending their first World Cup in 64 years and just the second in their history after successfully navigating the play-offs.

Wales eventually finished second in Group E of their UEFA World Cup qualifying group, just five points behind an extremely talented Belgium side.

An excellent brace from Gareth Bale secured a 2-1 victory over Austria in their first playoff, and it was the LAFC and former Real Madrid man who grabbed the decisive strike against Ukraine in a 1-0 victory that secured Wales' place in Qatar.

Rob Page's first aim will be to successfully navigate passage out of the group stages, where they will take on rivals England, USA and Iran.

History at the World Cup

1958 - Quarter-finals

Player to watch

Gareth Bale has the crowning glory he craved on an impressive CV for club and country by finally making it to the World Cup. Now playing his club football in MLS with LAFC, Bale remains the talisman for his nation. The five-time Champions League winner followed up by scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Austria in the playoff semi-finals with the only goal against Ukraine sending Wales to Qatar. At 33, there are rumours the former Real Madrid forward may even bow out from international football after the tournament.

Group fixtures

November 21: USA v Wales - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

November 25: Wales v Iran - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

November 29: Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium



