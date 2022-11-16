USA - World Cup Profile

العربية
Road to Qatar 2022

The United States felt like they had a point to prove after failing to qualify for Russia in 2018.

However, CONCACAF qualifying was far from a routine affair for the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter's side ultimately qualified in third place, level on 25 points with fourth-place Costa Rica but boasting a superior +6 goal difference, as the Ticos were forced into an intercontinental play-off with New Zealand.

This will be the United States' 11th World Cup and Berhalter will be urging his side to make the most of an intriguing group B draw. 

 

History at the World Cup

1930 - Semi-finals (3rd)
1934 - Round of 16 
1950 - Group stage 
1990 - Group stage 
1994 - Round of 16 
1998 - Group stage 
2002 - Quarter-finals 
2006 - Group stage 
2010 - Round of 16 
2014 - Round of 16

Player to watch

Christian Pulisic - If the US upset the odds and progress beyond the group stage in Qatar, the chances are that Pulisic will have had a lot to do with it. The 24-year-old Chelsea star has consistently been the Americans' most important player in recent years, one of the few individuals capable of producing game-changing moments on the biggest stage. The man known as "Captain America" was a crucial contributor during the US qualification campaign, which included a hat-trick against Panama in March.

Group fixtures

November 21: USA v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
November 25: England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium
November 29: Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium 

