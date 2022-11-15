Tunisia - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Tunisia joined African World Cup qualification in the second round, initially getting off to a solid start with three wins out of three.

A draw in Mauritania followed by a defeat to Equatorial Guinea threatened to derail the Eagles of Carthage qualification campaign. However, a 3-1 home win over Zambia in their final match ensured Jalel Kadri's finished as group winners, two points ahead of Equatorial Guinea.

Tunisia were drawn against Mali in the third round in a two-legged play-off to determine who would be heading to Qatar. A Moussa Sissako own goal during the first leg in Bamako proved decisive, as the Eagles of Carthage ensured they would be heading to a sixth World Cup.

History at the World Cup

1978 - Group stage

1998 - Group stage

2002 - Group stage

2006 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage

Player to watch

Youssef Msakni has been the mainstay of the Tunisian national team for more than a decade and will be desperate to impress in Qatar having missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia due to an ankle injury. His remarkable versatility enables him to play in his preferred position of winger, but also as a central striker, a midfielder and a left-back. Msakni spent seven seasons with two Tunisian clubs, including giants Esperance, before moving to Al Duhail in Qatar in 2013. The 32-year-old has since spent loan spells at Eupen in Belgium and with another Doha outfit, Al Arabi.

Group fixtures

Nov 22: Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium

Nov 26: Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium

Nov 30: Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium



