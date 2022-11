American Spanish language broadcaster Telemundo has set a new Spanish language record for the most watched World Cup group stage match in history during Argentina vs Mexico.

The Argentina-Mexico clash posted a record total audience delivery of 8.9 million viewers during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Argentina’s 2-0 Win Over Mexico is the most-streamed World Cup match with first-ever 2+ million average minute audience, proving to be the most-watched sporting event in Telemundo history.