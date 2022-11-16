South Korea – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
South Korea booked their place at Qatar 2022 by finishing second behind Iran in Asian qualifying Group A. A 2-0 victory over already qualified Iran did the job for the Taegeuk Warriors who had been undefeated up to that point in the group. A final matchday defeat to the UAE mattered little to Paulo Bento's side who negotiated a hard covid hit campaign to reach a ninth consecutive World Cup.
History at the World Cup
1954 - Group stage
1986 - Group stage
1990 - Group stage
1994 - Group stage
1998 - Group stage
2002 - Fourth place
2006 - Group stage
2010 - Round of 16
2014 - Group stage
2018 - Group stage
Player to Watch
Son Heung-min is the undoubted star man for South Korea despite suffering a serious facial injury for Tottenham Hotspur against Marseille in the Champions League. He had surgery last Friday to fractures around his left eye socket and Son confirmed that he will be fit for the tournament in Qatar. The Spurs forward is captain of his country and their talisman. Son has scored 35 times in 104 appearances for South Korea. He shared the Premier League golden boot with Liverpool's Mo Salah last season as joint top-scorer with 23 goals.
@Sonny7 has confirmed that he will be playing for South Korea at Qatar 2022 after suffering fractures around his left eye last week.
Group fixtures
November 24: Uruguay v South Korea
November 28: South Korea v Ghana
December 2: South Korea v Portugal
