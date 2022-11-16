Senegal – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

It had already been a fantastic year for Senegal after lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt.

Fast forward just over a month and we were treated to a repeat of the AFCON final, which was played out in equally tense fashion and had to be settled by a penalty shootout after finishing 1-1 on aggregate over the course of two legs.

It was once again Sadio Mane and Co. who held their nerve, winning 3-1 on penalties to break Egyptian hearts for a second time in six weeks and seal their spot in Qatar.



History at the World Cup



2002 - Quarter-finals

2018 - Group stage

Player to Watch



Captain Kalidou Koulibaly was born in France, but opted to represent the country where his parents were born. The 31-year-old centre-back played for French and Belgian outfits before beginning an eight-year stay with Napoli in 2014. He moved to Chelsea this year and teamed up with Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Koulibaly has been critical of African teams at the World Cup, saying they set their goals too low. "We must stop believing getting past the first round is a great achievement -- winning the World Cup is a great achievement."

Group fixtures

Nov 21: Senegal v Netherlands - Al Thumama Stadium

Nov 25: Qatar v Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium

Nov 29: Ecuador v Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium

