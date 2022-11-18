Saudi Arabian Football Federation thanks Qatar 2022 for their warm welcome and looks forward to a wonderful FIFA World Cup 2022

Yasser Almisehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF), has thanked Qatar for the warm welcome and praised the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2022, following the arrival of the Saudi National team in Doha on the evening of November 16th 2022.

As the focus finally turns to the action on the pitch, the President speaking on behalf of all the Saudi football family, commended the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee and the Qatar Football Association for the tremendous efforts undertaken over the last 12 years which has produced truly world-class facilities for all.

After years of preparation and with only two days until the tournament kicks off, SAFF feels extremely proud to take part in the biggest sports event in the world, held for the first time in the Middle East. It represents for Saudi Arabia a special moment in sporting history for the region and offers a unique chance to celebrate football, share common values of tolerance, solidarity, and friendship and an opportunity to better connect and understand our differences.

As many as half a million Saudis and football fans from the Middle East region are predicted to attend and celebrate the tournament, many attending to enjoy a FIFA World Cup for the very first time, Qatar 2022 is clearly helping to further realize the ambition of making football truly global.

SAFF is also aware of the non-football-related matters addressed by various stakeholders, and it recognizes their extreme importance not just for Qatar, but for all nations in the world. While constructive criticism is always beneficial and leads to positive change, it is important that now, as FIFA states, “we have the unique occasion and opportunity to welcome and embrace everyone, regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality”.

Even in adversity, progress and a better future can be achieved for the benefit of all if people embrace the opportunity of present times.

SAFF wishes the people of Qatar the very best of success in hosting and playing the FIFA World Cup 2022 and looks forward to a fantastic competition for all teams and fans involved.

