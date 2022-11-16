Saudi Arabia - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Saudi Arabia cruised through the Asian qualification process to book their place in Qatar. Herve Renard's side finished unbeaten and topped Group D in the second round, conceding just four goals across their opening eight matches.
Saudi Arabia were drawn alongside Japan, Australia, Oman, China and Vietnam in the third round, finishing top of Group B - one point ahead of Japan who qualified in second.
The tournament in Qatar will be Saudi Arabia's sixth World Cup, and the Green Falcons will be hoping to improve on their past attempts, having only made it out of the group stage on one occasion in their history.
History at the World Cup
1994 - Round of 16
1998 - Group stage
2002 - Group stage
2006 - Group stage
2018 - Group stage
Player to watch
Salem al-Dawsari - The Saudi Arabia star hailing from Wadi ad-Dawasir joined Al-Hilal as a youth player, going on to sign a professional contract and earn his stripes in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Dawsari enjoyed a short loan stint in La Liga, making his only appearance as a substitute as the Yellow Submarine earned a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. The Al-Hilal winger scored a late winner against Egypt at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Saudi supporters will be urging their man to improve his tournament tally in neighbouring Qatar.
Group fixtures
Nov 22 - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium
Nov 26 - Poland vs Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium
Nov 30 - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - Lusail Stadium
