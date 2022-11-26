العربية
English
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - LIVE

Poland take on Saudi Arabia in a huge Group C clash. Follow it all with beIN SPORTS

reuters

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Carrie Brown is on hand with the early team news! Saudi fans are dreaming now after that big win over Argentina in the first game! 


Here we go! A huge game for Saudi Arabia who can reach the round of 16 with a win over Poland! Join me for the build-up, team news and everything else that happens from the Education City Stadium! 

 

Saudi Arabia Poland FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Previous England 0-0 USA - Highlights
Read
England 0-0 USA - Highlights
Next
-

Latest Stories

>