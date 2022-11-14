Mexico - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Mexico qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing second in CONCACAF qualifying. Gerardo Martino's side finished with an identical record to top of the standings Canada (W8, D4, L2) however, the Canadians boasted a superior goal difference.
Mexico finished ahead of neighbours USA who earned the final automatic berth, while Costa Rica secured a hard-earned play-off victory over New Zealand to secure the last qualification spot in Qatar.
El Tre has reached the Round of 16 stage in their last 7 consecutive tournaments and will be looking to eclipse that achievement in the 2022 edition.
History at the World Cup
1930 - Group stage
1950 - Group stage
1958 - Group stage
1962 - Group stage
1966 - Group stage
1970 - Quarter-finals
1978 - Group stage
1986 - Quarter-finals
1994 - Round of 16
1998 - Round of 16
2002 - Round of 16
2006 - Round of 16
2010 - Round of 16
2014 - Round of 16
2018 - Round of 16
Player to watch
Guillermo Ochoa - The 37-year-old is the Mexican national team's most capped goalkeeper and holds the record at his Club America for the most games without conceding a goal. Easily recognisable with his curly hair and headband, Ochoa spent three seasons with French side Ajaccio before being chosen as Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2014 World Cup. He won plaudits that year for almost single-handedly holding mighty Brazil at bay to help his side earn a precious 0-0 draw.
Group fixtures
November 22: Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974
November 26: Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium
November 30: Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Staidum
