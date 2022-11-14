Mexico - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Mexico qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after finishing second in CONCACAF qualifying. Gerardo Martino's side finished with an identical record to top of the standings Canada (W8, D4, L2) however, the Canadians boasted a superior goal difference.

Mexico finished ahead of neighbours USA who earned the final automatic berth, while Costa Rica secured a hard-earned play-off victory over New Zealand to secure the last qualification spot in Qatar.

El Tre has reached the Round of 16 stage in their last 7 consecutive tournaments and will be looking to eclipse that achievement in the 2022 edition.

— Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) November 14, 2022

History at the World Cup

1930 - Group stage

1950 - Group stage

1958 - Group stage

1962 - Group stage

1966 - Group stage

1970 - Quarter-finals

1978 - Group stage

1986 - Quarter-finals

1994 - Round of 16

1998 - Round of 16

2002 - Round of 16

2006 - Round of 16

2010 - Round of 16

2014 - Round of 16

2018 - Round of 16

Player to watch

Guillermo Ochoa - The 37-year-old is the Mexican national team's most capped goalkeeper and holds the record at his Club America for the most games without conceding a goal. Easily recognisable with his curly hair and headband, Ochoa spent three seasons with French side Ajaccio before being chosen as Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2014 World Cup. He won plaudits that year for almost single-handedly holding mighty Brazil at bay to help his side earn a precious 0-0 draw.

Group fixtures

November 22: Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974

November 26: Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium

November 30: Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Staidum



