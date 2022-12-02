Live Blog: South Korea vs Portugal

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS' Aarran Summers previews today's battle at the Education City Stadium!

Here's a look at the starting line-ups:

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (C); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 ⚡ ✊ Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira



This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/uFLTIV0sg6 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 2, 2022

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of South Korea vs Portugal in Group H! South Korea must win and hope the result in Ghana's clash with Uruguay goes their way, while Portugal require just a point to finish top of the group.