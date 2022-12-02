العربية
Live Blog: South Korea vs Portugal

Follow our live updates of South Korea vs Portugal in Group H at the Education City Stadium!

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

 

beIN SPORTS' Aarran Summers previews today's battle at the Education City Stadium!

 

Here's a look at the starting line-ups:

South Korea (4-2-3-1)

Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Jin-su, Kim Young-gwon, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Moon-hwan; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (C); Cho Gue-sung

Coach: Paulo Bento (POR)

 

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Joao Cancelo; Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of South Korea vs Portugal in Group H! South Korea must win and hope the result in Ghana's clash with Uruguay goes their way, while Portugal require just a point to finish top of the group. 

