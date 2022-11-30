Live Blog: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico November 30, 2022 20:06 Live updates of Saudi Arabia's decisive Group C clash against Mexico! Reuters Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS Mexico Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Previous Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over mu Read Next - Latest Stories November 30, 2022 20:06 Live Blog: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico November 30, 2022 18:30 Highlights: Tunisia 1-0 France November 30, 2022 18:15 Highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark November 30, 2022 12:42 beIN MENA Viewership Exceeds One Billion November 29, 2022 22:24 Iran 0 USA 1 - Highlights November 29, 2022 20:27 Wales 0-3 England - Highlights November 29, 2022 18:07 Netherlands 2 Qatar 0 - Highlights November 29, 2022 17:59 Ecuador 1 Senegal 2 - Highlights November 28, 2022 20:05 Qatar 2022: Telemundo sets Spanish language record November 28, 2022 19:09 Highlights: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland