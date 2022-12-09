العربية
Live Blog: Netherlands vs Argentina

Follow our live updates as the Netherlands take on Argentina at the Lusail Stadium for a spot in the semi-finals!

Reuters

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

 

Our pollsters are backing Argentina to prevail this evening!

 

Here's a look at tonight's starting XI's for our 22:00 Mecca kick-off at the Lusail Stadium. 

 

Richard Keys and Andy Gray are in esteemed company this evening! Join us for all the buildup on beIN SPORTS MAX 3. 

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Netherlands vs Argentina. We have just seen Croatia seal their place in the semi-finals with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Brazil, who will be joining them...?

