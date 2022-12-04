Live Blog: England vs Senegal

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

Close! beIN SPORTS voters have narrowly selected England to prevail over Senegal tonight.

Aliou Cisse has named his Senegal starting XI! How will the Lions of Teranga fare against England...?

Here's how Gareth Southgate sets up his Three Lions side for this evening's clash!

Ready for the Round of 16! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6 — England (@England) December 4, 2022

England's Raheem Sterling is unavailable for selection due to a family matter.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of England vs Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium. We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening as both sides seek to set up a quarter-final clash against France.