Live Blog: England vs Senegal

Follow our live updates as England take on Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Close! beIN SPORTS voters have narrowly selected England to prevail over Senegal tonight.

 

Aliou Cisse has named his Senegal starting XI! How will the Lions of Teranga fare against England...?

 

Here's how Gareth Southgate sets up his Three Lions side for this evening's clash!

 

England's Raheem Sterling is unavailable for selection due to a family matter.

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of England vs Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium. We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening as both sides seek to set up a quarter-final clash against France. 

