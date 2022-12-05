العربية
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Live Blog: Brazil vs South Korea

Follow our live updates as Brazil take on South Korea in the last-ever game to be played at the Stadium 974.

Reuters

The fans are in high spirits ahead of tonight's battle!

 

 

Richard Keys & Andy Gray are joined by Ruud Gullit and Gary Neville for all the discussion surrounding tonight's match!

 

Neymar starts for Brazil! The Brazilian superstar returns to take on South Korea after picking up an ankle injury during Brazil's opening victory over Serbia. beIN SPORTS' Andy Kerr runs us through the team news:

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Brazil's Round of 16 clash with South Korea at the Stadium 974! We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening as both sides seek to book a quarter-final battle with Croatia. 

>