Le Graet speaks out on political campaign of Qatar 2022

President of the French Football Federation Noël Le Graet has emphasized that the Western media campaign against the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was exaggerated, adding that in France we usually tend to exaggerate matters when dealing with some issues.

Le Graet said in an interview with French radio "RTL": "I was surprised by the political aspect that printed this campaign, and in fact, I only follow football while I leave politics to the people of competence."

He pointed out that the exaggerated boycott calls, which we saw in the recent period, did not succeed, and the evidence is that the fan areas are filled with hundreds of people who came to watch the World Cup matches.

He explained, "I am surprised by this attack on a country that showed its readiness to organize the World Cup five months before the start of the tournament. Despite this, there are still those who question Qatar's capabilities to organize the World Cup. I see the exact opposite and I think they are ready."