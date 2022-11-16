العربية
English
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
An Error Occurred: Internal Server Error

Oops! An Error Occurred

The server returned a "500 Internal Server Error".

Something is broken. Please let us know what you were doing when this error occurred. We will fix it as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Japan - World Cup Profile

How will Japan fare in Qatar?

beIN SPORTS

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Japan booked their place at the World Cup in dramatic style with a game to spare, as two late goals from substitute Kaoru Mitoma earned a memorable 2-0 away victory in Sydney to secure second place ahead of the Socceroos.

Japan have been a World Cup ever-present since 1998, and manager Hajime Moriyasu will be aiming to guide the nation past their previous best Round of 16 finish.

History at the World Cup

1998 - Group stage 
2002 - Round of 16 
2006 - Group stage 
2010 - Round of 16 
2014 - Group stage 
2018 - Round of 16

Player to watch

Wataru Endo, 29, is the gumshield-wearing midfield lynchpin who holds Japan together. A non-playing member of the squad in 2018, Endo won the AFC Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds before moving to Europe. He played for Sint-Truiden in Belgium and then joined Stuttgart, the side he now captains and for whom he scored the stoppage-time goal that kept them in the Bundesliga on the final day of last season.

Group fixtures

November 23: Germany v Japan
November 27: Japan v Costa Rica
December 1: Japan v Spain

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Japan FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Previous Poland - World Cup Profile
Read
Poland - World Cup Profile
Next Belgium – World Cup Profile
Read
Belgium – World Cup Profile
-

Latest Stories

>