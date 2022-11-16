Japan - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS
Road to Qatar 2022
Japan booked their place at the World Cup in dramatic style with a game to spare, as two late goals from substitute Kaoru Mitoma earned a memorable 2-0 away victory in Sydney to secure second place ahead of the Socceroos.
Japan have been a World Cup ever-present since 1998, and manager Hajime Moriyasu will be aiming to guide the nation past their previous best Round of 16 finish.
History at the World Cup
1998 - Group stage
2002 - Round of 16
2006 - Group stage
2010 - Round of 16
2014 - Group stage
2018 - Round of 16
Player to watch
Wataru Endo, 29, is the gumshield-wearing midfield lynchpin who holds Japan together. A non-playing member of the squad in 2018, Endo won the AFC Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds before moving to Europe. He played for Sint-Truiden in Belgium and then joined Stuttgart, the side he now captains and for whom he scored the stoppage-time goal that kept them in the Bundesliga on the final day of last season.
Group fixtures
November 23: Germany v Japan
November 27: Japan v Costa Rica
December 1: Japan v Spain
Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS