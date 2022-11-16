Iran - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Iran were the first team from Asia to secure qualification for the World Cup, finishing two points ahead of South Korea to top Group A.

Sitting in 20th position in the FIFA men's rankings, Iran is also the top ranked Asian team - above the likes of Japan and South Korea.

Team Melli have never managed to advance from the group stages and will hope to secure passage into the Round of 16 in a group consisting of England, Wales and the USA.

History at the World Cup

1978 - Group stage

1998 - Group stage

2006 - Group stage

2014 - Group stage

2018 - Group stage

Player to watch

The passion of Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun for goals is matched only by his love of horses. When he is not scoring for club or country, the 27-year-old is involved in his horse racing and breeding complex in the northern town where he was born. Often called the Messi of Iran, he averages two goals from every three appearances for the national team. Azmoun played for three Russian clubs before moving to Germany this year and is renowned for his acceleration, innovation and aerial power. Some Iranians have given Azmoun the ultimate compliment -- comparing him to the legendary Ali Daei.

Group fixtures

November 21: England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium

November 25: Wales v Iran - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

November 29: Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium



