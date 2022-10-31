Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: agent

"Following yesterday and today's medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery," said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.



"For this reason, Paul will not be able to join Juventus' squad before the World Cup break nor the French National Team in Qatar."



Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri had already said on Friday that it was "very unlikely" that the 29-year-old midfielder would play for his team before Serie A breaks up for the World Cup.



Italian media reported earlier on Monday that Pogba could be out for around 15 days with a thigh injury.



Pogba hasn't played for Juve since re-signing for them from Manchester United in the summer, hurting the

meniscus in his right knee in July.



He initially elected not to go under the knife in a bid to make the Qatar tournament which kicks off on November 20.



However after returning to training early last month Pogba changed his mind and opted for surgery, which kept him on the sidelines until two weeks ago when he recommenced partial training with Juve.