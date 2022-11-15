France captain Hugo Lloris has urged respect for host nation Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Les Bleus' recent press conference in Claire Fontaine.

The French team are due to arrive in Doha on Wednesday ahead of the tournament's start on November 20, where hosts Qatar kick off against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Speaking ahead of his side's departure for Doha, Lloris said: "When we are in France, when we welcome foreigners, we often want them to follow our rules, to respect our culture, and I will do the same when I go to Qatar, quite simply."

Didier Deschamps side will kick off their quest for back-to-back World Cups against the Socceroos at the Al Janoub Stadium on November 22.

Group fixtures

November 22: France v Australia

November 26: France v Denmark

November 30: Tunisia v France

