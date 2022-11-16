Denmark - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Denmark were amongst the standout sides in UEFA qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Kasper Hjulmand's side could not have asked for a better start to Group F, winning their first eight matches without conceding a single goal. Surprisingly, it was the lowly-ranked Faroe Islands who ended Denmark's perfect record with a last-minute consolation goal during the Dane's 3-1 victory in Matchday 9.

With the pressure off and Denmark's spot in the World Cup secured, Hjulmand's men succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland in their final Group F clash. Despite that disappointment, confidence will be high in the Danish camp ahead of the tournament.

History at the World Cup

1986 - Round of 16

1998 - Quarter-finals

2002 - Round of 16

2010 - Group stage

2018 - Round of 16

Player to watch

Christian Eriksen's mere presence at the World Cup is nothing short of a "miracle" in his own words. The Danish playmaker "died for five minutes" after collapsing on the pitch following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He was fitted with a defibrillator but Italian rules prevented him from playing again with Inter Milan. Eriksen returned to action after eight months out with Brentford, where his displays earned him a move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old has been a regular for Erik ten Hag this season and will be appearing at his third World Cup.

Group fixtures

November 22: Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium

November 26: France v Denmark - Stadium 974

November 30: Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium



