Croatia – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

The 2018 finalists stuttered in their opening game in qualifying for Qatar 2022, losing 1-0 in Slovenia to a solitary Sandi Lovrić goal. However, this wouldn't deter the Croatians who went on to register a nine-game undefeated streak in qualification eventually ending in a 1-0 win over rivals Russia in the final game to take Group H by a solitary point.



History at the World Cup

1998 - Third place

2002 - Group stage

2006 - Group stage

2014 - Quarter-finals

2018 - Runners-up





Player to Watch



Luka Modric - The veteran midfielder won the player of the tournament award as he led Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final in Russia. He ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or in the same year. Modric has shown few signs of slowing down since, winning his fifth Champions League crown with Real Madrid last season. Now aged 37, Qatar will likely be Modric's last World Cup. The captain has made a record 154 appearances for Croatia.

Proud and honoured to become the most capped player in Croatia’s history ⚽️❤️🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/bi4AnvVNpF — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) March 28, 2021

Group fixtures

November 23: Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium

November 27: Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium

December 1: Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS